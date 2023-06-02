Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YYY. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.