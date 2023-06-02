Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 14,656 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $58.55 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.