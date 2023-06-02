JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

