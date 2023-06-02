Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of Park National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park National Stock Performance

Park National stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $151.59.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRK shares. Piper Sandler cut Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.