PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $768,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $195.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.26. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.