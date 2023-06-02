PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

