Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQTGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SelectQuote by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SelectQuote

In other news, President Robert Clay Grant purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Clay Grant bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Weldon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,081.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39.

SelectQuote Profile

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

