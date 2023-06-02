Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.