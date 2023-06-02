VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

MOO opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

