Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

