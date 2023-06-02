Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,217 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.