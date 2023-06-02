Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 10,184 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,010,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,889,000 after purchasing an additional 331,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

BATS IGHG opened at $71.18 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.