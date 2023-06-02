Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

