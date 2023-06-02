Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.66 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and sold 7,271,773 shares valued at $193,267,088. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

