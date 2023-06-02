Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 686,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 48,819 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

