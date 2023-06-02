Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,698 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,698 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SUSL opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.