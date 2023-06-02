Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period.

FLDR stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

