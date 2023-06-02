Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 26,196 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

