Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.