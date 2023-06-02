Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLLV stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

