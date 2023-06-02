Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TTC opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.