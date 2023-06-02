SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,722 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 911,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.30.

Shares of SITE opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

