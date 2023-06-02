Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 366,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

ACGL stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

