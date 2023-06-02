Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 45,014 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $484,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PID opened at $17.68 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

