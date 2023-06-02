Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $69,486.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Regional Management Price Performance

RM opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Several research firms have weighed in on RM. Stephens raised their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Regional Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Regional Management by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.