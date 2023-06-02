Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

