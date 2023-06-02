Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Buys $82,547.49 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 26,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $82,547.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,646.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 25.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 689,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

