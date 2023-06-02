Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Buys $82,547.49 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 26,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $82,547.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,646.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Dakota Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Dakota Gold stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.69.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Dakota Gold
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.
