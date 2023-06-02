Kevin C. Tang Purchases 50,000 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 50,000 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,394,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRR stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price objective (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

