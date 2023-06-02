Insider Selling: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Sells 846 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $92,552.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Fiordalice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60.

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $62,317.35.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.