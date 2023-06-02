Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sarah Luna Sells 3,857 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3,305.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 89,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 962.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 11.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 198,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.