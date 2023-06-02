Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sarah Luna Sells 3,857 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) President Sarah Luna sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $97,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 270,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
