Michael D. Farkas Sells 14,063 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $97,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $6.75 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

