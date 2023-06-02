Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) CAO Sells $99,200.00 in Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Assurant Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.96.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

