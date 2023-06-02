Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down to $206.30

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.30, but opened at $199.66. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $200.20, with a volume of 283,360 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

