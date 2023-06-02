Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $234.10

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $234.10, but opened at $226.34. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $223.03, with a volume of 687,990 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

