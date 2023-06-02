Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Down to $23.35

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $22.55. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 9,052 shares.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

