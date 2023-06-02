Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $44.31

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.31, but opened at $42.77. Schlumberger shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 799,441 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $1,944,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.