Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.21. Carvana shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 3,080,338 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Carvana Stock Up 22.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

