Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $518.39

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $518.39, but opened at $500.00. Atrion shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.91. The company has a market capitalization of $938.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atrion by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Atrion by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Stories

