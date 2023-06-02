Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.73. Granite Ridge Resources shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 15,448 shares trading hands.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,766 shares of company stock worth $60,937. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,509,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at $242,000.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

