Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $363.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

