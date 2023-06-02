Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $130,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 150,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 545,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 371,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 549,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW opened at $8.18 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.