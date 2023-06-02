Blair William & Co. IL Invests $106,000 in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $0.53 on Friday. Edgio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

