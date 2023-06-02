Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after buying an additional 2,565,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,509,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

