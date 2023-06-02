Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $22.87

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $21.71. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 13,511,372 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 352,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 442,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,074 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

