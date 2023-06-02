Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.03

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.20. Frontline shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 1,374,224 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Frontline Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.24%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

