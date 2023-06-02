Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Gap Up to $33.15

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $33.88. Disc Medicine Opco shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 2,960 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.