AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $15.15. AerSale shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 547,376 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AerSale Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.02 million. AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

