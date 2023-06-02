Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $30.78

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $32.50. Zai Lab shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 316,096 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zai Lab by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 430,877 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

