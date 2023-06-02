SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.21. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,438 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

About SIGNA Sports United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.