SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.21. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,438 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
