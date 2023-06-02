Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $163.27

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.27, but opened at $170.95. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $166.17, with a volume of 191,220 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 33.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

